New Delhi: Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar who made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians on April 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders on the same venue where cricketing great his father played his last international match representing the same franchise Sachin ever played for. And in three matches so far, Arjun has managed to influence former Australia speedster Brett Lee with his performance.

In his debut IPL match against Kolkata at Wankhede Stadium, Arjun bowled two overs( first and third). He returned with 2-0-17-0. While playing his second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad he gave away 14 runs with the new ball. But during the final over the bowler picked up his maiden IPL wicket as he got rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MI won the clash by 14 runs.

Arjun also bowled a forgetful over in IPL 2023 while playing against Punjab Kings while bowling the 16th over his third of the night Arjun conceded a whopping 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia.

Ahead of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash former Australia speed master opened up on Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling saying that he has been in wonderful fine form for the Mumbai Indians:

“I think he can do all facets,” he said when asked which is a more suitable bowling phase for Arjun in the MI set-up. “The thing with Arjun Tendulkar is I have been super impressed. I feel he has been in wonderful fine form for the Mumbai Indians. His new-ball bowling is outstanding, he is swinging the ball, he is getting the most swing out of the Mumbai Indians. He is well-suited for the middle overs and with experience he will enjoy bowling at the death overs. I am all praise for him” Lee, IPL Expert on JioCinema, said in response to a Hindustan Times query.

“When he was given the responsibility of bowling at the death the other evening, when he closed out the game and won the match for the Mumbai Indians, whichever way it went, I knew it would have been a great experience. What I mean is that he has been thrown into the deep end and that has been great for him. So he is learning as he goes. And like in the other evening when he got hit for a few runs, that is fine. It happens in T20 cricket and I keep reiterating to bowlers that in this format there will be games when bowlers go the journey. It has happened to me so many times. So you have to take the emotion out of it, “concluded Brett Lee.

