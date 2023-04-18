Home

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Indian Premier League Wicket For Mumbai Indians Against SRH- WATCH Viral Video

Arjun lived up to his surname as he conceded only 4 runs and picked up his maiden wicket in the cash-rich league, something which his legendary father never achieved, despite of taking many wickets while playing for India.

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Indian Premier League Wicket For Mumbai Indians Against SRH- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat.

The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs. Earlier, Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums. Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

In the final over, SRH required 20 runs to win and Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was the given the opportunity to bowl at the death.

The video of his maiden scalp is going viral on social media and the netizens just can’t keep calm.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

A TENDULKAR winning it for a Blue Jersey, we have seen it Before. Very proud moment for him. Even Giving me Goosebumps. Go well Young Boy ❤️ — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) April 18, 2023

A special moment for senior and junior Tendulkar!! — Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) April 18, 2023

#Arjun is brilliant. No doubt.

He should be a part of rest matches. Overs- 2.5

Runs- 18

Dot balls – 9

Wickets – 1 — Shree (@birajdarshri101) April 18, 2023

Watching arjun Tendulkar bowling is absolute bliss 😍 everytime he runs towards the wicket i can hear my heart pounding!!

Maybe thats how much i loved Sachin over the years.

Jumping in joy on his first wicket 💙💙🔮 @sachin_rt @bhogleharsha #TATAIPL #arjun — Vicky! (@Mad_lik_nythn) April 18, 2023

