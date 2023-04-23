Home

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Breaks Stumps Twice In A Row In A Thrilling Final Over Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video

Arshdeep Breaks Stumps Twice In A Row In A Thrilling Final Over Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video

Mumbai: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. With this, the PBKS pacer also completed his 50 wickets in his Indian Premier League career.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, he gave away only two runs and picked up scalps of Tilak and Nehal, breaking their middle stumps in the process.

In 44 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 23.74 and an economy rate of 8.32. His best bowling figures are 5/32.

Here is the viral video of Arshdeep breaking the stumps:

Probably the most expensive over: Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice – a set of LED stumps with Zing bails cost 30 Lakhs INR. pic.twitter.com/A0m0EHyGM8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2023

In IPL 2023, Arshdeep climbed up to the top spot in the list of wicket-takers. He is the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets in the season so far. He has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 8.16. His best bowling figures are 4/29.

Arshdeep has represented PBKS since the start of his IPL career in 2019. His 2021 season with the franchise is his most successful IPL season. In 12 matches, he took 18 wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 13.77. His best bowling figures that season was 5/32.

PBKS are now in fifth position with four wins and three losses in seven matches. They have a total of eight points. MI are at seventh position with three wins and three losses and six points.

