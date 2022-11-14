IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes to Adil Rashid; Players Who Could Break The Bank!

Mumbai: With the T20 World Cup done and dusted, the focus will soon shift to the upcoming Indian Premier League mini-auction ahead of the 2023 season. The IPL returns to India and this time it is expected to be bigger and better. One, there are 10 teams now and two – the league will go back to its original home-and-away format. With November 15 being the deadline day for teams to submit their list of retained and released players, franchises would be busy coming up with their final list. In this article, we will list five names who could break the bank at next month’s mini-auction.

Ben Stokes: The English allrounder got counted when it mattered most for his side. His fifty in the final against Pakistan helped England win their second T20 WC. Stokes opted out of the last IPL because he wanted to focus on red-ball cricket. It would be interesting to see if he would be up for the auction.

Adil Rashid: The leg-spinner was in prime form during the T20 WC in Australia. He truly made the ball talk and troubled some of the best batters in the world. Rashid has confirmed that he would put his name up for auction next month. One player a lot of teams could eye.

Joshua Little: The Irishman picked up a hat trick and impressed us all. Ireland did not make it to the semi-final yet he received a lot of praise. He is one player teams could vye for at the mini-auction.