IPL 2023 Auction: Chris Gayle Takes Cheeky Dig; Calls Trio As ‘Private Jet Category Players’

Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crores), Cameron Green (INR 17.50 crores) and Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crores) were the costliest buys at IPL 2023 auction.

Chris Gayle was seen an expert during the IPL 2023 auction.

New Delhi: Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle has taken a cheeky dig at some of the IPL 2023’s top earners calling them ‘Private Jet Category Players’ on Friday after the auction. Gayle, who played in IPL for more than a decade, was seen as an expert in JioCinema during the auction.

Gayle’s cheeky dig was targeted to the likes of Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crores), Cameron Green (INR 17.50 crores) and Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crores) who went to Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

“These three are private jet category players,” said Gayle, who last played for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020. Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions surpassing Chris Morris.

An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punjab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Regarded as one of the stalwarts in T20 cricket, Gayle was also happy for England’s Harry Brook and Indian Mayank Agarwal, both of whom went to Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Brook earned an INR 13.25 crore pay cheque, Mayank was sold at INR 8.75 crore.

“Harry Brook – broke the bank early! That’s a lot of money, it’s good a buy. He’s a good player as well. I am happy for Mayank as well. So, Sunrisers really tucking it up in the batting department,” said Gayle.