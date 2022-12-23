IPL 2023 Auction: David Wiese Becomes First Namibian Representative In Cash-Rich League

Kolkata Knight riders bagged the services of David Wiese for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

South African-born David Wiese has played in IPL before. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Wiese becomes the first Namibian representative to bag an IPL contract when Kolkata Knight Riders bagged the veteran all-rounder for INR 1 crore in the auction for he upcoming season on Friday in Kochi.

Born in South Africa, Wiese has played for South Africa from 2013 to 2016 before making a switch to Namibia. He made his debut for Namibia in 2021. His father was born in Namibia which allowed him to play for the Associate nation.

The 37-year-old has been a part of IPL before when he made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. He played 14 games in that season and got just one game in the following year. In 15 matches so far, the all-rounder has scored 127 runs and took 16 wickets.

In 2015 and 2016, Wiese played as a South African.