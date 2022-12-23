IPL 2023 Auction: From Shivam Mavi, Vivrant Sharma To Mukesh Kumar; Players Who Got 10 Times Above Base Price

Shivam Mavi, Vivrant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar became crorepatis in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

(From L) Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar and Vivrant Sharma. (Images: Twitter)

New Delhi: The IPL auction has always been a life changer for many cricketers and Friday wasn’t different as three uncapped Indians — Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar and Vivrant Sharma — were floored by the cash flow in Kochi.

On a day when Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Nicolas Pooran took home in excess of INR 15 crores, the Indian trio became crorepatis in a matter of time with a chace to shoulders with some of the biggest names in world cricket that they have seen on television till now.

Let’s take a look at some of them.

Shivam Mavi – Gujarat Titans (From INR 40 Lakh To INR 6 Crore)

Shivam Mavi is not a new entity in IPL. The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler spent a good amount of time with KKR (from 2018 to 2022) and has the experience of playing in IPL. So far, Mavi has taken 32 wickets in 30 IPL matches so far and will be a good support to the likes of Mohammed Shami and Alzaari Joseph in Gujarat Titans. He will also have a great mentor in head coach Ashish Nehra, who himself used to be a pacer in his playing days.

Mukesh Kumar – Delhi Capitals (From INR 20 Lakh – INR 5.5 Crore)

Mukesh Kumar bagged a dream INR 5.5 crore contract when Delhi Capitals bought him in IPL 2023 auction. Interestingly, the Bihar-born Bengal speedster was a net bowler for DC earlier and has been a consistent performer for his state in the domestic circuit. Mukesh broke into the limelight recently with his performances for India A. He recently took a career-best 6/40 against Bangladesh A in the second ‘unofficial’ Test. Earlier, on his India A debut against New Zealand A, the right-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul.

Vivrant Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad (From INR 20 Lakh – INR 2.6 Crore)

After Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, who made Jammu and Kashmir proud in IPL, it’s time for Vivrant Sharma to follow the legacy as the 23-year-old all-rounder made it big on Friday. Started at his base price of INR 20 lakhs, Vivrant followed his statemates into the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, for a whooping INR 2.6 crore. He bats left-handed and bowls left-arm spin and has played two first-class matches, 14 List A matches and 9 T20s for Jammu and Kashmir so far. During a recent Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter, Vivrant hit 154 not out in just 124 balls hitting six sixes and 18 fours for Jammu and Kashmir against Uttarakhand.