IPL 2023 Auction: ‘I Have Some 2-3 Years Of Cricket Left In Me,’ Ex-India Star Reminds Owners Ahead Of Kochi Event

Amit Mishra is the oldest cricketer at 40 to have registered for the IPL 2023 auction. He has taken 166 wickets in 154 IPL matches so far.

Amit Mishra is fourth on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra is hopeful of getting a team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and gave a reminder to all the franchises stating, ‘I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me’.

Mishra, now a national team discard, is the oldest player to have registered for the IPL 2023 auction at 40. The IPL 2023 mini auction is slated for December 23 in Kochi where 405 players will go under the hammer.

“I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me,” Mishra, who played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 12 T20Is for India told PTI. “I am keeping myself fit and my performance in domestic cricket last and this season have not been bad either.

“I am hopeful to be bought by a franchise at this week’s IPL auction,” added Mishra, who is also one of the most successfull bowlers in the IPL. With 166 wickets in 154 IPL matches, Mishra is fourth in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers.

He is also the only bowler, to claim three hat-tricks in the IPL. So far, Mishra has represented now-defunct Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and now-defunct Deccan Chargers.