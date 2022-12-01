IPL 2023 Auction: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav in Rs 1 Cr Base Price; Check FULL LIST

IPL 2022 Auction: With still three weeks to go for the event, a report on Cricbuzz claims the players and their base.

IPL 2022 Auction Latest Update

IPL 2022 Auction Latest Update: A total of 991 players will go under the hammer for the Indian Premier League Auction that is set to take place in Kochi on December 23. With still three weeks to go for the event, a report on Cricbuzz claims the players and their base. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the big names in the Rs 2 Cr base price category. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav headline the Indians. The three are among the many more Indians who have put themselves in the Rs 1 Cr base price category.

Rs 2 Cr Bracket: Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williason, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder Nicholas Pooran.

Rs 1.5 crore Bracket: Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Zampa, Shakib, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Roy, Rutherford, Sean Abott.

Rs 1 Cr Bracket: Root, Agarwal, Kedar, Manish, Nabi, Mujeeb, Henriques, Tye, Luke Wood, Bracewell, Chapman, Guptill, Jamieson, Henry, Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Klaasen, Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Chase, Cornwall, Hope, Akeal Hossein, Wiese.

As many as 991 players, including 714 Indians and 277 overseas players, have registered themselves for the mini-auction, which will be held in the lead-up to a second successive 10-team season.

NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi. More details here – https://t.co/JEpOBUKcKe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 1, 2022

Australian players dominate the list of 991 registered players as 57 have signed up for the mini auction from the country. South Africa (52), West Indies (33) and England (31) are among the countries with the highest number of players who have registered for the auction.

Meanwhile, 19 capped players from India have registered for the auction.

The list comes weeks after the 10 IPL franchises submitted their list of released and retained players.