IPL 2023 Auction: Sanjay Manjrekar Points KKR’s Weakness Ahead of Auction Day

IPL 2023 Auction: Pointing to the example of young Shivam Mavi, Manjrekar reckons they go slightly overboard when it comes to spending.

IPL 2023 Auction, KKR (Twitter)

Kochi: We are less than 48 hours away from the start of the much-awaited IPL mini-auction. While teams prepare their plans and wishlist, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out the weakness of Kolkata Knight Riders. Pointing to the example of young Shivam Mavi, Manjrekar reckons they go slightly overboard when it comes to spending. He now feels they need to add pace to their arsenal and that is where they could put their money.

“When I look at KKR’s playing eleven, Venkatesh Iyer, Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, the batting looks OK, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are there. So, I think it’s some pace support is what they need and understandably that’s where they pay the big bucks, so you can understand that,” he said while speaking on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan – Auction Special’.

Manjrekar added, “See, it’s a performance that we’ve seen KKR with regards to the auction, they’ve paid seven crore for (Shivam) Mavi as well, so they tend to go slightly overboard, I don’t think they are the best team at the auction table. Mumbai Indians for a long time, CSK, have had that reputation of being really good at the auctions.”

Players retained: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

KKR doesn’t have enough players as they had retained just 11. This means they need to shop big to fill in the gaps and they do not have a lot remaining in their purse. Surely, KKR finds themselves on a sticky wicket.