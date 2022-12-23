IPL 2023 Auction: Sikander Raza Becomes Fourth Zimbabwean To Join Cash-Rich League

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikander Raza was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakhs.

Sikander Raza will play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kochi: Sikander Raza became fourth Zimbabwean cricketer to be roped in by an IPL franchise during the auction for the upcoming season in Kochi on Friday. The all-rounder was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakhs.

He thus joins Ray Price, Tatenda Taibu and Brandon Taylor to be a part of the cash-rich league.

Raza has been one of the stars for Zimbabwe in 2022. He played 24 matches in this year scoring 735 runs at an average of 35.00. He has taken 25 wickets during this period with a best of 4/8. He was also a part of the Zimbabwe squad that defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.