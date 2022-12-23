IPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina Names CSK Captain MS Dhoni’s Successor – Check DEETS

Sam Curran was the player of the tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the all-rounder has played for CSK in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the cash-rich league and came up as one of the consistent performers for the franchise.

IPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina Names CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Successor - Check DEETS

IPL 2023 Auctions: Suresh Raina names the successor for MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings captaincy ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction. This will likely be the last IPL for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he is one of the most successful captains in Cash Rich League as, under his captaincy, CSK lift the title four times.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who played for Chennai Super Kings for more than a decade believes that the Chennai-based team will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran in the IPL 2023 auction, which will take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23), as according to him, the star all-rounder could succeed Dhoni and lead CSK in the future.

“CSK really want him in their set-up because he has done really well in the World Cup. He has got great leadership qualities as well. CSK can look for a captain in him in the future,” Raina told Jio Cinema.

“Chennai wickets will definitely suit his bowling. A lot of variation, and when you are playing home games, he is going to be very useful,” he added.

Sam Curran was the player of the tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the all-rounder has played for CSK in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the cash-rich league and came up as one of the consistent performers for the franchise.