IPL 2023 Auction: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Venue, Players List & More Details

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23. A total of 405 players to go under the hammer including 273 Indians and 132 overseas.

The IPL 2023 is expected to start in March. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: After an action-filled FIFA World Cup that concluded on December 18 with Argentina winning the title, the focus shifts to the much-awaited Indian Premier League (2023) mini-auction that is set to take place in Kochi.

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to be December 2023, with a total of 405 players to go under the hammer after an additional 36 names were requested by the 10 franchise owners and have been added in the auction list.

Out of these 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas. Among the overseas, four are from associate nations. At present, 87 slots are available with up to 30 being reserved for foreign stars.

19 overseas players are in the INR 2 crore bracket while 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Unlike previous years, this time there will be no Right to Match (RTM) card option in the auction. Every franchise will have to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

IPL 2023 Auction Player List

Base Price – INR 2 Crore

Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

Base Price – INR 1.5 Crore

Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Base Price – INR 1 Crore

Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, David Wiese

Remaining Purse Of Franchises

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slots)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)

When and Where Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Happening?

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled for December 23. Kochi is set to host the mega event. The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which Channels Will Live Telecast IPL 2023 Mini Auction in India?

Star Sports channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 mini auction live in India. However, Viacom 18 has the digital rights for IPL 2023 in India and Indian subcontinent.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction?

Live streaming of IPL 2023 mini auction will be available on Jio Cinema app in India.