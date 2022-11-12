IPL 2023: Australia’s Jason Behrendorff Traded From Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, Nov 12: Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh but did not feature in a single game throughout the competition.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians, for whom he had previously played in 2018 and 2019. Though he couldn’t play in the IPL 2018 due to a back injury, Behrendorff returned for the 2019 title-winning season for MI and picked five wickets in as many matches, averaging 33.00 at an economy rate of 8.68.

Behrendorff was previously a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their run to the trophy in 2021 as a replacement for fellow Australian Josh Hazlewood. But he didn’t get to play in the first half of the competition and when the second half of the tournament was held in the UAE, Hazlewood returned to the side.

Behrendorff, 32, was then picked by RCB for IPL 2022, as a back-up to Hazlewood and England’s left-arm fast bowler David Willey. He had played an important role in his BBL side Perth Scorchers winning the 2021/22 title, picking 16 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 19.06 at an economy rate of 7.32. The left-arm quick has played nine T20Is for Australia, picking seven wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/21, apart from 12 ODI matches too.

Mumbai Indians are the only team apart from four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title, which they did in 2020. After missing the playoffs in 2021, the side had a disappointing last-place finish in the ten-team event in IPL 2022, winning just four out of 14 matches in the league stage.