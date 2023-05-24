BCCI Plants 42,000 Saplings After 84 Dot Balls In CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Match; Confirms Jay Shah

ZEE Sites

BCCI decided to plant 500 trees for every dot ball in the qualifier stage of the Indian Premier League. There were 84 dot balls bowled in the 1st Qualifier clash and for that BCCI has planted 42,000 saplings.

Updated: May 24, 2023 2:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: BCCI secretory Jay Shah revealed that they planted 42,000 saplings during the IPL Qualifier 1 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans which was played at MA Chidambaram, stadium Chennai on Tuesday.

Jay Shah thanked Tata Companies for their partnerships with BCCI in this green initiative.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 60 off 44 followed by a commanding display by the bowlers guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th final with a 15-run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Opener Devon Conway was struggling for rhythm but his partner Gaikwad was fluent as usual and stroked to his fourth fifty of the season. GT pulled things back nicely during the middle overs and seemed to have control of the proceedings. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos as CSK managed to reach 172/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, GT couldn’t manage to build up any significant partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rashid Khan’s 30-run cameo did give GT a glimmer of hope but CSK bowlers were at their best and bowled out the Titans for 157 in 20 overs to book the ticket to finale.

