Ben Stokes, Harsha Bhogle Engage In Healthy ‘Non-Striker’s End’ Debate Following Harshal Patel’s Missed Mankad In RCB vs LSG Match

Mankadding even after getting the green signal from MCC, people still think that it is against the 'Spirit of the Game'.

Published: April 11, 2023 4:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ben Stokes, Harsha Bhogle Engage In Healthy 'Non-Striker's End' Debate Following Harshal Patel's Missed Mankad In RCB vs LSG Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Renowned cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle and CSK and England all-rounder Ben Stokes land themselves in a healthy ‘run-out’ debate, following Harshal Patel’s missed mankad in RCB vs LSG match on Monday in Bengaluru, where the KL Rahul-led side edged a thriller by a solitary wicket.

RCB’s Harshal Patel, who was bowling the final over, had a glorious chance to run-out Ravi Bishnoi, who came out of his crease from the non-striker’s end. In the heat of the moment, Patel fumbled and after completing his follow-through he clipped the bails off. But it was too late as the rule says that a non-striker batter can only be mankadded only if the bowler hasn’t completed his follow-through while bowling.

Well this particular rule has raised eyebrows from many experts as mankadding even after getting the green signal from MCC, people still think that it is against the ‘Spirit of the Game’.

Bhogle is very firm with his views and after the incident he has slammed the people for not supporting mankadding as Bishnoi was very much up off his line.

In reply, Ben Stokes said that there should be a rule change, where the batting team gets a 6-run penalty, if the non-striker leaves his crease early. In that case, all controversy will be put to rest. He even asked Harsha for his own thoughts about the rule change.

Bhogle respected Stokes’ opinion and he told that he would like to have a conversation on it in person. He also wished him for his speedy recovery.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 4:30 PM IST

