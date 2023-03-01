Home

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Provides Update on His Availability For CSK After Knee Injury

IPL 2023: Confessing that he is already having conversations with CSK coach Stephen Fleming, Stokes confirmed he would be coming for the IPL.

London: England’s Ben Stokes made headlines at the IPL auction this year as he fetched a whopping Rs 16.25 Cr. Chennai Super Kings, who were looking for someone to replace MS Dhoni as captain, invested big in Stokes. But then there were reports of Stokes’ knee injury and he may skip IPL 2023 keeping an eye on the Ashes. After the second Test against New Zealand, Stokes provided an update to his fans about his availability for the upcoming season of the IPL.

“I am going to the IPL. I have had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week by week case at the moment,” Stokes said after the 2nd Test in Wellington.

Stokes had earlier hinted that he may not be there for the entire season of the IPL in order to manage his workload management ahead of the Ashes.

“I am not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I have been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 year,” Stokes said.

“I’ve got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I’ll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it.”

