IPL 2023: Big Blow To Sunrisers Hyderabad As Washington Sundar Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Washington Sundar played seven matches for SRH in IPL 2023, scoring just 60 runs and took three wickets. SRH are placed ninth in points table with just two wins and five losses.

New Delhi: In a fresh new blow Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar who has been ruled out of the remainder of ongoing IPL 2023 with a hamstring injury, the franchise announced on Thursday.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” SRH tweeted on Thursday.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

Sundar played all the matches for SRH this season but without much success. After going wicketless in the first six games, the off-spinner took three wickets against Delhi Capitals, that too in a losing cause. The 23-year-old also failed completely with the bat scoring just 60 runs with a highest of 24 not out.

The 2016 champions will next face Delhi Capitals in a return fixture at the Arun Jaitley stadium on April 29. SRH are ninth in the IPL 2023 points table with just two wins from seven games so far.

