New Delhi: Tom Moody's stint as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach is over and reports now suggest that ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara would now take over that spot for the upcoming season. As per a report on Cricinfo, Lara – who was the batting coach of SRH in 2022 – would be elevated as the head coach. The same report suggests that both Moody and Sunrisers decided to not extend his contract.

The former Australian cricketer was recently appointed director of cricket at Desert Vipers, one of the six franchises in the ILT20, which is scheduled to begin in the UAE in January 2023.

Moody was first appointed the head coach of SRH back in 2013. His first stint was a successful one where SRH reached playoffs five times in nine seasons. They also won the coveted crown in 2016.

Amid all of this, teams have started the initial preparation for the list of players to release ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The IPL 2023 will have a trading window where players can move from one franchise to another before the auctions. The biggest name to make the trading window this year can be Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja.

“We are looking at December-January or early February for the auctions. Before that the trade window will be back this time. The trade window will open around November or early December depending on the final auction date. It will be a short auction as we had the big one last season,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.