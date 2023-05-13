IPL 2023: Chaos Breaks Out In Hyderabad As Home Crowd Throws ‘Foreign Object’ At Lucknow Dugout During SRH vs LSG Match, Chants Name Of Virat Kohli
Hyderabad: All hell broke loose on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad as the home crowd hurled ‘foreign objects’ towards the LSG dugout after a no-ball call went against their team during an Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.
The incident took place during the 4th ball of the 19th over. Avesh Khan, the LSG bowler delivered a high full-toss beamer right at Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad in the 3rd ball of the over and the umpire straight away gave a no-ball call. Lucknow went for the review and to everyone’s shock it has been judged as a fair-delivery. As a result, it fumed the home crowd and some kind of object was thrown at the LSG dug-out. This prompted the umpires, the players and the coaching staff to come to the boundary line to sort out things. During that moment, the Hyderabad faithful also broke to a ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chant, which is quite understandable that it is aimed towards LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.
Absolute chaos! Someone from stands threw something on LSG Dugout for not giving no ball. #SRHvLSG #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/PAuD0hjXcA
— Taif Rahman (@taif_twts) May 13, 2023
Hyderabad crowd chanting “Kohli, Kohli”.pic.twitter.com/TotVEx0clV
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023
Hyderabad crowds chanting – “Kohli, Kohli” behind LSG dugout. #ViratKohli
#SRHvLSG #LSGvSRH #SRHvsLSG #KarnatakaPolls #imranKhanPTI #Karnataka #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Jgue4PFf8p
— Akash Rajput ✪ (@imARajput_66) May 13, 2023
The object hasn’t been identified as of now and Simon Doull on air said that the home crowd didn’t do their team any favours with the distraction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on 182/6, thanks to Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad’s valiant knock.
