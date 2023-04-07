Home

IPL 2023 Cheerleaders Earnings Per Match May STUN You – Check DEETS

While IPL happens to be the biggest cricketing league in the world, it is also cash-rich.

Kolkata: The ongoing Indian Premier League is not just special because it comes back to its original home but also because of the return of the cheerleaders. The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years. Due to the COVID protocols, the cheerleaders were not at the IPL venues, but now things have changed, and that has given fans a reason to smile. While IPL happens to be the biggest cricketing league in the world, it is also cash-rich. Not just the players but even the cheerleaders of each team earn a whopping amount. As per a DNA report, cheerleaders earn approximately Rs 14,000-Rs 17,000. And as per a cricfacts report, the Kolkata Knight Riders pay Rs 24,000 to their cheerleaders per match which happens to be the highest.

Meanwhile, Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV* for the opening match, a massive 47% growth* in comparison to last year. 140 million* viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the Opening Ceremony with 130 million* watching the first match involving Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The engagement numbers for the 1st game came in at a lowly 33 per cent, the second lowest in the past six seasons and the BARC numbers were also reflective of this drop with the curtain raiser recorded at 22 per cent as opposed to previous year’s 23.1 per cent.

IPL 2023’s official digital streaming partner, Jio Cinema, surpassed Disney+ Hotstar’s digital viewership numbers from last year by the very first week of the tournament, said a statement.

