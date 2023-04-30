Home

Chennai Super Kings QUASH Punjab Kings Petition to Send MS Dhoni at No 3 – Check VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: Well, after Ruturaj Gaikwad perished, Dhoni did not come out to bat which also meant that CSK quashed the petition.

MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings from the inaugural season. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Over the past three weeks, MS Dhoni has drawn criticism for coming into bat late. Fans and experts have been suggesting he should bat up the order to take control of proceedings, but that has not happened up until now. During Chennai’s game against Punjab on Sunday at the Chepauk, PBKS Twitter handle posted a unique petition. The PBKS petition was for to send Dhoni at No. 3 at the Chepauk on Sunday. Well, after Ruturaj Gaikwad perished, Dhoni did not come out to bat which also meant that CSK quashed the petition.

Here is the tweet that is going viral:

Petition to send Dhoni at No. 3! 👀#CSKvPBKS — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2023

“When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won’t go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team,” Dhoni said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

At the time of filing the copy, CSK was 107 for one in 12 overs.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

