IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Rope In Sisanda Magala As Kyle Jamieson’s Replacement

Kyle Jamieson was bought by CSK for Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2023 auction. He was ruled out due to injury.

Sisanda Magala has played just four T20Is for South Africa. (Image: CSK)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings have roped in South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury.

“Sisanda Magala joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson,” IPL said in a statement on Sunday. New Zealand pacer Jamieson was bought by the franchise for Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2023 auction last December.

Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Although he has played just four T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years.

Magala joins CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, CSK have started their training at Chepauk ahead of the IPL 2023. The four-time winners had finished a rare ninth last season.

