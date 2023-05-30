Home

CSK conquered Asia as they became the most popular sports team of the continent and the 4th best in the whole world as per interactions on social media site Twitter for the month of April.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings got themselves into the history books on Tuesday, when they became the second team after Mumbai Indians to win 5 Indian Premier League trophies. The Yellow Army defeated 2022 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to clinch a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But this victory was not enough for CSK. They even conquered Asia as they became the most popular sports team of the continent and the 4th best in the whole world as per interactions on social media site Twitter for the month of April.

In the World rankings, Chennai is ahead of Premier League and European giants Manchester United. The MS Dhoni-led side share the stage with the likes of Real Madrid, the most popular team on Twitter as well as FC Barcelona and Turkish football giants Galatasaray.

The Yellow army have an interaction of 9.97 million and is the only team from Asia to break into the top 5 list.

Chennai Super Kings is the most popular sports team in Asia on Twitter in April 2023. Domination in off-field & on-field. pic.twitter.com/2YSpidJAiE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2023

The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).

A sensational quick-fire fifty from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 41) along with Wriddhiman Saha’s vital half-century (54 off 39) powered Gujarat Titans to 214/4 in 20 overs in the final.

When the play resumed at 12:10 am after a long delay due to a wet outfield, the revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave a perfect start, followed by valuable contributions from Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube.

Mohit Sharma bowled excellent yorkers and gave just three runs in the first four balls of the final over, but Ravindra Jadeja had other plans and he hit a six and four in the last two balls to give CSK their record fifth title.

