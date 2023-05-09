Home

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings Back In Their Fortress Now Face The Challenge Of A Rejuvenated Delhi Capitals

The irony is, that DC are still at the bottom, but they are now looking a far cry from the bumbling outfit. With four wins from the last five matches, DC is ready to trip up even the best.

Chennai Super Kings is currently placed second in the Indian Premier League 2023. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed some serious contests, with many matches going to the last over and several to the last ball. The difference between the teams, which seemed to be expanding midway through the league, has suddenly seen a narrowing as each side becomes that much more desperate to stay afloat. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), even a week ago, would not be too bothered about taking on Delhi Capitals (DC), with the latter scraping the bottom of the barrel and not looking convincing at all.

The Delhi outfit is at the bottom now because some of the other under-performers have suddenly come alive. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went past Punjab Kings (PBKS) off the last delivery of their match and prior to that, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were handed a lifeline by Rajasthan Royals (RR) when the original last delivery ended up being a no-ball, resulting in a win for the former off the extra ball.

CSK had it much better than that in their past match, when they handed a humbling loss to Mumbai Indians (MI). They looked quite comfortable and now that they are at No. 2 on the points table, the confidence is visible.

DC aren’t looking ragged. In fact, a far cry from that when they absolutely hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Virat Kohli’s return to Delhi wasn’t a warm welcome as RCB went down by seven wickets.

CSK’s batting was always good, but their bowling is now really coming to shape. Tushar Deshpande has taken his opportunity with both hands while Matheesha Pathirana has been a revelation. Deepak Chahar was abit rusty on his return but is shaping up nicely.

The spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana have done their part and even Moeen Ali has been useful. Quite a combination that CSK now enjoy.

For DC, the return has been scripted by the batters. Their last game against RCB saw all their foreign batting pillars in David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, and Rilee Rossouw come good. They will need to do more, but at least there are signs of revival.

It may be too late for DC, but at least they are keeping themselves afloat now. As for CSK, they won’t want any rude jolts as they hold on to second position on the points table. Big games all, in IPL 2023 now, and this contest is as important as the rest.

