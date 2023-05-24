Home

Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Twitterverse Showers Love On Harsha Bhogle After Post-Match Interaction With MS Dhoni

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Twitterverse Showers Love On Harsha Bhogle After Post-Match Interaction With MS Dhoni

The commentator cum expert acted like every MS Dhoni fan during the interaction and the fans think that no one can get Thala to talk freely and smoothly like Harsha does.

Twitterverse Showers Love On Harsha Bhogle After Post-Match Interaction With MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Harsha Bhogle hogged an unlikely limelight on social media on Tuesday after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk to reach a record 10th IPL Final in 16 seasons of the cash-rich league.

Bhogle was given the task to do conduct the post-match presentation and his interaction with MS Dhoni brought him immense praise from the Twitterverse as they just couldn’t stop drooling over the wonderful conversation.

You may like to read

The commentator cum expert acted like every MS Dhoni fan during the interaction and the fans think that no one can get Thala to talk freely and smoothly like Harsha does. They just love the way how these two experts get along.

Trending Now

When these two are talking, you just have to open your ears and listening B’coz it will be a mesmerising conversation.

Always treat to hear one only Harsha Bhogle Sir and of course our THALA also .

#Dhoni #MSDhoni #ChennaiSuperKings #TATAIPL #TATAIPLPlayoffs @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/aUrST4lNCA — Jayraj Jani (@ImJayrajJani13) May 23, 2023

Harsha Bhogle interviewing MSD better love story than Twilight — Chris David (@ImChrisDavid) May 23, 2023

I’ve said this multiple times before, I’ll have to say it again. There is NOBODY who does interviews with MS Dhoni better than Harsha Bhogle does. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) May 23, 2023

Harsha Bhogle interviewing MS Dhoni after a CSK win is like the dessert you need after a perfect meal. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 23, 2023

It’s not just the interaction which has won the internet, but there is also a famous statement he made during the commentary of CSK vs GT match. Bhogle said that Chennai is not just the land of MGR or Rajnikanth but it also the land of THALA, MS Dhoni.

Harsha was floored by all the love he got on Twitter and has thanked the fans for all the lovely messages.

Thank you very much for your messages today. Very kind of you to take the trouble to post them. MSD makes it special, I just imagine I am you in the stands or at home and ask what I would want to hear from him. I would love to reply to everyone but when it is MSD, the numbers are… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES