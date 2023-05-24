ZEE Sites

The commentator cum expert acted like every MS Dhoni fan during the interaction and the fans think that no one can get Thala to talk freely and smoothly like Harsha does.

Published: May 24, 2023 1:36 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Twitterverse Showers Love On Harsha Bhogle After Post-Match Interaction With MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Harsha Bhogle hogged an unlikely limelight on social media on Tuesday after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk to reach a record 10th IPL Final in 16 seasons of the cash-rich league.

Bhogle was given the task to do conduct the post-match presentation and his interaction with MS Dhoni brought him immense praise from the Twitterverse as they just couldn’t stop drooling over the wonderful conversation.

The commentator cum expert acted like every MS Dhoni fan during the interaction and the fans think that no one can get Thala to talk freely and smoothly like Harsha does. They just love the way how these two experts get along.

It’s not just the interaction which has won the internet, but there is also a famous statement he made during the commentary of CSK vs GT match. Bhogle said that Chennai is not just the land of MGR or Rajnikanth but it also the land of THALA, MS Dhoni.

Harsha was floored by all the love he got on Twitter and has thanked the fans for all the lovely messages.

