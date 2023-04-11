Home

MS Dhoni Goes LOL After DJ Bravo Gets Scared of a Baloon Prank | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: While Bravo took evasive action, Dhoni - who was seated next to the star all-rounder - could not stop laughing.

Dhoni and Bravo (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chennai: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are good friends. They have been a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and while Bravo does not play for the CSK side in IPL 2023, he is the bowling coach of the team. Ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals, an India Cements event was organised where the CSK players were present. In an incident that stole the show, Dwayne Bravo got scared when a balloon suddenly burst close to him. While he took evasive action, Dhoni – who was seated next to the star all-rounder – could not stop laughing.

Here is the video of what happened:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

There is always a lot of buzz around the Chennai team because of MS Dhoni. Wherever Dhoni goes, there are fans rooting for him and standing in queues to get a glimpse of him. Recently, we saw how the yellow army dominated the crowds at the Wankhede. As this could be Dhoni’s last year at CSK as an active cricketer, such crowds are bound to be the norm. It will be a big challenge for the cops to cut down on the black ticket market.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost their IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat but then bounced back with two consecutive wins. They look like a potent unit this season and hence it would be interesting to see if Dhoni can take them to a fifth crown this year or not. It will surely not be easy.

