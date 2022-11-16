IPL 2023: CSK Will Look For a Long-Term Captain If It’s Dhoni’s Last Season, Says Pragyan Ojha

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Tuesday said Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look for a long-term captain if veteran M.S. Dhoni will have his last season for the franchise during Indian Premier League 2023.

The four-time champions CSK appointed Ravindra Jadeja as their next captain but he stepped down from the role mid-way during IPL 2022 and Dhoni led the side for the rest of the season. The franchise has retained the star all-rounder for the next season but it is unlikely that he will get the captaincy role again. (Image: Twitter)

With age not on his side, it seems the 41-year-old Dhoni in all likelihood will have his last season during IPL 2023.

“… you asked me a year earlier, I would have thought, maybe Kane Williamson but whatever I know of CSK if this is M.S. Dhoni’s last year, they would want to pass on the captaincy to an individual who can do the role for the next 5-6 years and brings stability to the team. CSK is one such team who does not believe in a lot of changes and hence would look for a long-term captain,” Ojha said on JioCinema.

“CSK is like a blue-chip team and not like a day trading one,” he added.

Ojha also mentioned that it became clear last year that Dhoni will remain CSK captain till the time he is playing.

“Till the time M.S. Dhoni is playing, there can’t be a different captain. It became all the more clear last year,” he said.

After last year’s dismal show where they failed to reach playoffs, the M.S. Dhoni-led side will look to make amends during IPL 2023.