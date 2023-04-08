Home

Dwayne Bravo Fires Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of El Classico at Wankhede | WATCH

Dwayne Bravo Appointed As Bowling Coach For CSK, Announces Retirement From IPL (Credits: Twitter/Bharatn)

Mumbai: Ahead of the much-awaited El Classico at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo gave an insight as to what to expect from the Saturday cracker. Claiming that coming to Mumbai is challenging, Bravo stated that Chennai knows how to win games. Bravo also expects that there will be support for the away side because they are yellow.

“Coming here is always difficult but at the same time as CSK we know how to go about winning cricket games. So it is just about keeping composure, we will have some support as well, because, I mean, it is the yellow army, so everywhere we go, people follow. And it is going to be a great atmosphere for cricket. We are ready, the guys have prepared well, we are looking forward to the challenge,” Bravo said in a clip shared by CSK.

Embracing the challenge ahead! 🏏 Watch the bowling vaathi Bravo share his thoughts ahead of the #MIvCSK matchup! 🦁🎙️#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @TVSEurogrip pic.twitter.com/3jcjQdBvIx — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 8, 2023

“The Camp is good, very positive. And after the last game, definitely grew in confidence. But having said that put that game behind us and we look forward to the El Classico. It is going to be a tough game. It is always a challenge whenever you come here at the Wankhede but I think the last game will definitely give the group a lot of confidence,” he added.

“The Focus is to finish off the game with a ball, try to use the dimensions of the field. It was good to see the two young bowlers stepping up and executing under-pressure in a high scoring game. They will definitely be under pressure at some point of time,” he concluded.

