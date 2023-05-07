Home

David Warner REVEALS ‘Intention’ After Fiery Exchange Between Mohammed Siraj-Phil Salt During DC vs RCB

After the game, Warner - who was present in the middle when the incident took place - revealed that the plan was to target Siraj.

Warner on Siraj-Salt Fight (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: It was a night to remember for the Delhi Capitals as they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday to keep their chances of a playoff berth alive. While the Capitals had some top-quality cricket, there were instances during the match that could have been avoided. Phil Salt was on a roll and he took a liking to Mohammed Siraj. Salt taking on Siraj did not go down well with the RCB pacer who got into a verbal spat with the batter. After the game, Warner – who was present in the middle when the incident took place – revealed that the plan was to target Siraj.

“We said from the outset that we wanted to try and target Siraj. That was our intention,” Warner revealed at the post-match presentation.

“We knew he has been bowling really well and been their backbone so if we could just take him on, it would work in our favour,” the 36-year-old explained.

With this win, Delhi Capitals moved up to the ninth position in the points table with four wins in 10 matches and kept their qualification hopes alive. On the other hand, RCB are in the fifth spot with five wins in 10 games.

Fine fifties by Kohli (55 off 46) and Lomror (54 off 29) propelled RCB to 181/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Kohli and Lomror, skipper Faf du Plessis also played a vital knock to contribute to RCB’s decent total. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals with his superb 2-21.

Chasing a challenging total, openers David Warner and Philip Salt gave Delhi Capitals a flying start. From the very first over, Warner cleared his intent by smashing Siraj for two boundaries while Philip also joined the party and picked crucial boundaries and sixes off Maxwell and Philip to take Delhi to 29/0 after the first three overs.

With both Capitals’ openers batting freely, RCB skipper Du Plessis was forced to bring Wanindu Hasaranga in the 4th over itself but it didn’t yield great results as Warner clubbed the spinner for a six and boundary.

