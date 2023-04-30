Home

IPL 2023: David Warner Reveals The Reason Behind DC’s Loss Against SRH

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197/6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh's four-fer (4-27).

New Delhi: Mitchell Marsh’s all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday. With this win, Delhi Capitals return to winning ways after a three-match losing streak in the ongoing season.

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season to lie at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, it was the third win for SRH in eight matches as they are at the eighth spot in the points table.

During the post-match presser Delhi Capitals captain David Warner revealed the reason behind Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying that When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult.

“We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don’t think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult. He’s (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle” Warner said.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 197/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4-27) beat Delhi Capitals 188/6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Philip Salt; Mayank Markande 2-20) by 9 runs.

With IANS Inputs

