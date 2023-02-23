Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

India's Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be new vice-captain of the team.

Published: February 23, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Driti Atri

Indian premiere league, Indian premiere leaguenews,Indian premiere league updates, Indian premiere league full schedule, Indian premiere league 2023, Indian premiere league full squad,Indian premiere league auction, Indian premiere leagueannouncement, Indian premiere league venue, Ipl 2023, Ipl 2023 news,Ipl 2023 updates, Ipl 2023 teams, delhi capitals in Ipl 2023, delhi capitals full squad, delhi capitals updates, delhi capitals news,delhi capitals announcement, delhi capitals captain, david warner capatin of delhi capitals, is rishabh pant not capitals of dselhi capitals, why is rishabh pant not captain of delhi capitals, who is replacing rishabh pant as delhi captials captain, who is new captain of delhi capitals, axar patel new deputy captain of delhi capitals, vice captain of delhi capitals , axar patel new vice captain of delhi capitals, axar patel to lead delhi capitals, IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 - Report
David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 - Report

New Delhi: Star Australian cricketer David Warner is set to become new captain of Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be his Deputy.

Also Read:

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Confirmation to this effect has come from the management teams of the two franchises, who have told Cricbuzz about the change in their leadership. “David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” said a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals.

You may like to read

More to follow..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 23, 2023 12:10 PM IST

More Stories