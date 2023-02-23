Home

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

India's Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be new vice-captain of the team.

David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 - Report

New Delhi: Star Australian cricketer David Warner is set to become new captain of Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be his Deputy.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Confirmation to this effect has come from the management teams of the two franchises, who have told Cricbuzz about the change in their leadership. “David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” said a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals.

You may like to read

More to follow..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.