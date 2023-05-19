Home

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Retirement Plans, Says Only He Knows

IPL 2023: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Retirement Plans, Says Only He Knows

It has been doing the rounds in social media and all over the cricketing fraternity that India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni is all set to bid adieu from the gentleman's game.

IPL 2023: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Retirement Plans, Says Only He Knows. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: It has been doing the rounds in social media and all over the cricketing fraternity that India’s most successful captain, MS Dhoni is all set to bid adieu from the gentleman’s game. Directly and indirectly, he has dropped big hints but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Mike Hussey, the current batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings revealed that he hasn’t spoken with him about his retirement and whether Dhoni is playing his last IPL or not, only the man himself knows.

You may like to read

“That is the thing we have not spoken about. Whether he is playing his last IPL or not only he knows. We have no idea. He is hitting sixes and finishing off games,” Hussey said in the pre-match conference ahead of the DC vs CSK match.

Hussey is quite satisfied with Dhoni’s batting so far in the season. Thala has played lower down the order and have played the role of a finisher. He so far scored 98 runs with an average of 49.

“From my point of view as a batting coach, he is still batting really well. He is still motivated to keep coming into the training and working on his game, he is hitting the ball well. We have seen him lighting up the innings and finish things off really well. He has still got that six-hitting ability. So, while he is enjoying it and still contributing to the team, then there is no reason why he cannot keep going, maybe for another 5 years (chuckles)… we do not know it is all up to MS,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.