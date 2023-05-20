Home

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: David Warner Taunts Ravindra Jadeja With Chennai All-Rounder’s Trademark Sword Celebration- WATCH VIRAL Video

The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu's sword celebration in front of him.

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: David Warner Taunts Ravindra Jadeja With Chennai All-Rounder's Trademark Sword Celebration- WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner got involved in a funny segment on Saturday at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu’s sword celebration in front of him.

The incident took place during the early stages of the second innings. Delhi took a risky single as Warner dived with all might to reach his crease and the Australian was also in mood for a second run. He was quite well off his crease, while attempting for a second run but then returned back in no time, with Rahane’s throw missing the stumps.

The loose ball was picked by Jadeja and the CSK all-rounder was pumped up to have a go at Warner but the Australian had other plans. He all of a sudden broke into Jaddu’s trademark sword-celebration with his bat. The home-crowd cheered for the southpaw and Jadeja and Delhi’s Phil Salt was seen having a good laugh about it.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans:-

wow cute — Bhavesh Rao (@bhaveshsrao) May 20, 2023

@davidwarner31 is one of the most light-hearted fellas in world cricket! ♥️ — Sun-and-ohhh (@angelofrevnge98) May 20, 2023

only Warner can do this ❤️ — Roni (@iamrsk013) May 20, 2023

Extra fairplay points for these two — ☕︎ (@Mohabbbatgirl) May 20, 2023

Maug masti rukni nhi chaiye — Gautam (@GautamTalreja17) May 20, 2023

In the first innings, Devon Conway struck 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 79 as the openers shared a huge 141-run partnership and propelled Chennai Super Kings to a massive 223/3.

