Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh Slams Maiden IPL Hundred Against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh Slams Maiden IPL Hundred Against Delhi Capitals

The fans were left impressed by his performance as social media couldn't stop buzzing in praise of the young batter.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Slams Maiden IPL Hundred Against Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh held his nerves under pressure on Saturday as the opening batter’s scintillating maiden hundred at the Arun Jaitley Stadium took Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the first innings of play.

Punjab lost three wickets within a short span of time but Prabhsimran didn’t lose hope and stitched a solid knock of 103 in 65 deliveries. The 22-year old batsman hit a total of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes during his time in the middle.

You may like to read

The fans were left impressed by his performance as social media couldn’t stop buzzing in praise of the young batter.

Prabhsimran Singh at the end of 10th over – 27*(31). Prabhsimran Singh completed hundred from 61 balls at 18th over. What an acceleration by 22-year-old Prabhsimran Singh. pic.twitter.com/3tfj6DJLUs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023

MAIDEN IPL CENTURY BY PRABHSIMRAN SINGH…!! What a stupendous innings by Prabhsimran, a complete one man show for PBKS. The 22 year old stepped up at a crucial time. pic.twitter.com/VybIgquvBr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023

The moment Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden IPL Hundred. What a moment for him. Incredible, Prabhsimran! pic.twitter.com/mccBL43AEa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 13, 2023

An innings to remember for young Prabhsimran Singh as he brings up a sensational maiden IPL century when PBKS needed it the most !! What a player, What a innings !!👏🏻❤️#DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/l22DcozO4Q — Swara💛 (@Seeklightt) May 13, 2023

Missed the brilliant knock. This guy has always promised something big and today was the day he delivered. Prabhsimran Singh 🙏🏻🔥#DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/4BIdw75Z3A — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) May 13, 2023

His brilliant innings also prompted Irfan Pathan to tweet to about him.

Prabhsimran singh has been massively impressive this season 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

Prabhsimran has been quite impressive in this year’s IPL and now he has a century to sum up his fantastic individual season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.