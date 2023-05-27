Home

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar Reveals MS Dhoni Advised Him To Propose Wife Jaya Before 2021 Qualifiers In Order To Maintain Complete Focus

MS Dhoni surely knows how to maintain both love and professional life.

Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni playing for Chennai Super Kings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar revealed that in 2021, he planned to propose to his wife Jaya after the IPL Final but then MS Dhoni intervened and gave him a beneficial advise for his own benefit.

“I wanted to propose her after the Final, but MS Dhoni told me to do it before the Qualifiers so I can maintain my focus on the matches”, Chahar said on Breakfast With Champions.

So on 7th October 2021, Chahar proposed his partner after Chennai’s IPL match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by putting a ring on his partner’s finger and even hugged her in front of everybody.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their 4th title and now set sights of becoming a 5-time champions, when the Yellow Army face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat will be looking to claim a second successive IPL success, whereas Chennai recorded 10 finals in 16 seasons of the cash-rich league.

Speaking of performance, Chahar has so far picked up 12 wickets in 9 matches with an economy of 8.63 with best figures of 22/3. It has been told time and again that this season is MS Dhoni’s final hurrah in the IPL as well as the gentleman’s game and CSK would definitely do everything in their capacity to bring back the IPL trophy to Chennai and give Thala a fitting farewell.

