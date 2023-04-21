Home

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Get Back Stolen Equipment, Confirms Skipper David Warner

Delhi Capitals reported a couple of days back that bats of few players and other equipment went missing in transit before the KKR clash.

David Warner's Instagram story about Delhi Capitals' stolen equipment.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have finally found the their lost equipment, captain David Warner confirmed on Friday via Instagram. Although it is still not known from where the equipment got recovered, but Warner wrote on his Instagram story that not all the stolen items found.

Warner Wrote on his Instagram story, “They found the culprits. Few missing but still thank you.”

