IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Wish Rishabh Pant Speedy Recovery In Emotional Video | WATCH

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of action for majority of 2023 after suffering multiple injuries during a car accident last year.

Rishabh Pant is likely to be present at the stadium during DC vs GT IPL 2023 match. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals wished star batter Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery in an emotional video on Tuesday just few hours ahead of their first home game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals have lost to Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener.

Get Well Soon, Rishabh! 👍 👍 Wishes pour in for @RishabhPant17 as @DelhiCapitals gear up for their first home game of the #TATAIPL 🤗 #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/w8Sp0B4ZTF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

“I hope you are recovering well. Dekh raha hu tere videos ab dhire dhire chal raha hae (Can see you videos are going well now). Baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see how you are recovering,” said Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw in the video.

“We will be playing back in Delhi after 3-4 years. We will be missing you. I can see how well you ae recovering. You are doing recovery pool for half an hour, so that’s a bog thing,” added vice-captain Axar Patel.

Delhi’s West Indian recruit Rovman Powell promised to win for Pant. “I hope you recover well. I know you are supporting us and we will try to win it for you brother,” said Powell.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pant is likely to watch the team’s first home game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands. He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

