IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel Over-The-Moon to be Sharing Field With MS Dhoni During RR vs CSK

IPL 2023: Following the win, Jurel said he was just happy because Dhoni was behind him and watching him bat.

‘He’s behind me, he’s watching me, that’s enough for me’ - Dhruv on Dhoni (Image: PTI)

Jaipur: Who is not an MS Dhoni fan? Young Dhruv Jurel was in awe after he shared the field with the CSK captain on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. The right-handed batting sensation hit a quickfire 34 off 15 balls to power the Royals past 200 for the first time ever in IPL at the venue. Eventually, the Royals reigned supreme in Jaipur as they won the game by 32 runs. Following the win, Jurel said he was just happy because Dhoni was behind him and watching him bat.

“I am very fortunate enough to share the same field with MS Dhoni sir. I have been seeing him playing since I was a child. He’s my biggest motivation. I am motivated knowing that He is standing behind me and watching me. That is enough for me,” said Jurel.

“My mantra is to bat and rest will take care of itself. I just played the situation. I’ve done three-four hours batting every day. I make sure I’m getting something from my batting,” Jurel said during the post-match conference.

In fact, it was Dhoni who brought the curtains on Jurel’s innings with a direct hit to run him out.

“Winning this game was needed for the team atmosphere and for the fans, also our first win in Jaipur. We can’t go one dimensional; if you’re playing in Chinnaswamy or Wankhede, you will chase but looking at the conditions here, I took the chance to bat first,” said Samson after the win.

The win takes the Royals a step closer to making the playoffs. The Royals with five wins in eight games are top of the points table.

