Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Digital Viewership Touches 2.3 Crore; TV Continues To Struggle, Says BARC Data

IPL 2023: Digital Viewership Touches 2.3 Crore; TV Continues To Struggle, Says BARC Data

In terms of reach, IPL 2023 has reached 274 Million viewers out of which 25 Million viewers were added from OOH and FTA channel.

Action during MI vs CSK match in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The BARC data for the first ten matches show that the 16th season of Indian Premier League continues to see a declining viewership trend on TV. On Digital, however, the viewership has seen a major uptick.

While IPL ratings grew on TV between 2018 to 2020, the ratings have seen a continuous decline, dropping to as low as 3.68 TVR last season. The 4.72 TVR achieved this season is the 2nd lowest in the last six seasons, despite telecasting matches on FTA. (TVR = Percentage of target audience who viewed the matches, averaged across match duration).

You may like to read

In terms of reach, IPL Season 16 has reached 274 Million viewers out of which 25 Million viewers were added from OOH and FTA channel. Without OOH & FTA viewers, IPL Reach is the 2nd lowest in the last six seasons.

Whereas on digital, IPL is turning out to be a totally different story with record breaking numbers. On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Digital (JioCinema) clocked the highest ever concurrent viewership of 2.3 crore viewers. The previous record is of 1.86 crore viewers on Disney Hotstar during the finals of 2019 season.

As per TAM & BARC, advertisers on TV during IPL have also reduced by over 40% dropping from 64 advertisers last year to 35. Whereas, The digital streaming of IPL has got record 23 sponsors and hundreds of advertisers.

Whereas, free streaming of IPL on digital for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.