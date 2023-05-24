Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-Ul-Haq Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash

Home

New Delhi: India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq ahead of their eliminator 2 clash against Mumbai Indians which is set to be played at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Gavaskar mentioned LSG mentor Gambhir highlighting the importance of having Indian coaches in winning IPL titles. The batting great reckoned that youngsters Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq have thrived under Gambhir’s watch at LSG.

“Look at the progress made by Rinku Singh under Chandu Pandit, the terrific coming back to form of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana growing as a captain. Under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, see how Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq are flowering, as also under Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, who invariably find a new player of the match. That’s simply because communication and reach are easy for the domestic Indian players in these teams. Mind you, there will always be the overseas champ who has a way with young players and can act as a guide and mentor to them. These are rare exceptions and not the norm,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Afghan bowler Naveen who made his IPL debut this year is in decent for in the 16th edition of cash rich league as he managed to pickup seven wickets in seven matches.

Earlier, both Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir were came into the limelight after their on field spat with RCB’s star pacer Virat Kohli and later all three of them were fined by BCCI for breaching the code of conduct.

