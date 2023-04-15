IPL 2023: Fan Brings Chole Bhature For Virat Kohli During RCB Vs DC Match | Check Viral Tweet

Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli has time again shared his love for Chole Bhature from a couple of shops in Delhi.

Updated: April 15, 2023 5:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli (L) and the man who brought Chole Bhature for the RCB star. (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: There is no hiding Virat Kohli’s love for Delhi’s Chole Bhature. The fomer India skipper has spoken about his love chole bhature as a kid from an outlet in his hometown called Rama Chole Bhature in Ashok Nagar and from another shop at Rajouri Garden, both in the Capital.

To put an end to Kohli’s craving for his favourite food, a man from Delhi has gone the distance to Bengaluru with Chole Bhature for his favourite player during the their game against Delhi Capitals. Named Manan Khurana, the person has tweeted a photo of himself carrying the food along with a placard.

“Virat Bhai, aapke liye Dilli ke Chole Bhature laya hu! Match ke baad ho jaye? (Virat Bhai, have brought Chole Bhature from Delhi! Let’s have it together after match. What say?),” read the placard.

He captioned the tweet, “Tried to satisfy @imVkohl ‘s craving for his favourite delhi ke chole bhature.”

Earlier, Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174/6 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 game on Saturday. Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 5:16 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 5:47 PM IST

