IPL 2023: Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ At Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Bowling At Eden Gardens During KKR Vs LSG Tie | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants are playing their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Naveen-ul-Haq bowls at Eden Gardens during KKR vs LSG tie. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: Virat Kohli ugly spat with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made huge headlines in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The tussle between the two didn’t just end on the field but the Lucknow Super Giants pacer went on to post cryptic messages on his Instagram stories to mock the former India skipper.

However, during LSG’s final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, fans went an extra mile to chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ at times when Naveen bowled at the Mecca of Cricket, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

Eden Gardens crowd chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ on Naveen Ul Haq bowling. pic.twitter.com/WjibEQbiNr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

The incident happened during the second over of the KKR innings when Jason Roy was batting. The Englishman hit the Afghan pacer for two fours and a six on that over.

Meanwhile, Naveen too had something for the fans at the stands. Once he showed a shut up sign to the fans while another time he gestured that he doesn’t care at all to what the outsiders say. However, Lucknow Super Giants survived a Rinku Singh scare to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by one run and qualify for the IPL 2023 play-offs.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take LSG to a competitive 176/8. Chasing, Rinku remained unbeaten on 67 off 33 balls while Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough as KKR could manage 175/7.

