IPL 2023 FINAL CSK vs GT, Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms On Reserve Day In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The toss for the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to heavy downpour here on Sunday.

It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

Since then, the rain is playing hide and seek and when the covers were starting to come off, it again made a comeback to delay the toss further.

If the match goes on to reserve day, the main concern will still be the weather.

As per weather forecast on Monday, there will be overcast conditions as the skies will be covered by clouds through out the day. So chances of a second spell of rain still looms.

We have gone past 9:35 PM and from now onwards we will start to lose overs. At least a 5-over game needs to take place for the day.

But if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends at the first position after the league round, wins the title.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings had finished second with 17 points.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

(With PTI Inputs)

