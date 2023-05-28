Home

IPL 2023 Final: While most believe he will continue for one more season, other believe one cannot predict with the CSK captain.

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings for one final time this season on Sunday during the summit clash of IPL 2023 versus Gujarat Titans. But will it be the last time Dhoni leads the side or even plays a competitive cricket game for that matter? There is no confirmation on Dhoni’s future. While most believe he will continue for one more season, other believe one cannot predict with the CSK captain.

While it would be really interesting to see what transpires after the game tonight, here is how fans are reacting on the prospects of it being Dhoni’s last game ever.

Dhoni, who is rumoured to play his last IPL game in the final will become the first ever player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in 250 Indian Premier League matches. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have played more than 240 matches.

He has played from lower down the order and have entertained the fans with his big hits. He has hit a total of 3 sixes and 10 sixes so far in the ongoing season.

