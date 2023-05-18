Home

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored an above-par 213/2. In reply, Punjab Kings were restricted to 198/8 despite a herculean effort from England batter Liam Livingstone.

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran in action against Delhi Capitals. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

Dharamsala: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left ‘frustrated’ after his team fell 15 runs short against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in IPL 2023 and took a body blow to their chances of making the play-offs.

The defeat to Delhi Capitals has all but ended Punjab Kings’ in this edition of the tournament and the former India stand-in skipper attributed the defeat to some poor batting taken by him, including the decision to use left-arm spinner Harpeet Brar in the 20th over.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored above-par 213/2, thanks to fifties from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw before Rilee Russouw’s 80-plus unbeaten score helped the team cross 200 for the first time in IPL 2023.

In reply, Punjab Kings were restricted to 198/8 despite a herculean effort from England batter Liam Livingstone, who smashed a 48-ball 94 and was out last ball. “It was frustrating, but I don’t think we bowled well in the first six overs.

“We should have taken some wickets the way the ball was moving around,” said Dhawan, whose bowlers allowed the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner stitch together a 94-run partnership.

Shikhar said his decision to give the last over to left-arm spinner Brar too backfired as he ended up conceding 23 runs, including two wides. “Even my decision to bowl a spinner (Brar) last over back-fired. And before that the fast bowlers didn’t pitch the ball up in the powerplay. That was the plan but we didn’t execute. It is hurting us.

He also indicated that his bowlers’ inability to stop the runs in powerplays could be a major factor in the team’s likely failed campaign this season. “Every powerplay we are giving 50-60 runs and not taking wickets,” he added.

Delhi Capitals skipper also indicated he was not happy with the nearly half-a-dozen catches his fielders dropped, allowing PBKS to fight back and leaving him on tenterhooks till the very last over. “It was a bad performance on the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. You want consistency from your home venue,” said the Australian.

