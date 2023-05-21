Home

IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Krunal Pandya Hail ‘Sensational’ Rinku Singh After LSG Qualify For Playoff With Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens | VIRAL POST

The LSG mentor - who has courted controversies for the wrong reasons this season - shared a picture where he can be seen giving advise to Rinku after the game.

Gambhir, Krunal Hail Rinku (Image: IPL)

Kolkata: Rinku Singh has been the story of IPL 2023 and on Saturday night he showecased his skills once again. Rinku hit a breathtaking 67* off 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. His 33-ball stay was laced with four sixes and six boundaries. While Rinku’s heroics was not good enough as KKR lost the game by one run, but the southpaw garnerned massive praise from all quarters. The LSG mentor – who has courted controversies for the wrong reasons this season – shared a picture where he can be seen giving advise to Rinku after the game. Not just Gambhir, even LSG captain Krunal Pandya heaped praise on the KKR batter.

“What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent!” Gambhir tweeted.

What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent! pic.twitter.com/E2HmdeqiHJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 20, 2023

“Rinku has been special this year, every game when he’s there you can’t take it easy. Today he showed it again, but it is a high pressure situation while bowling death overs to execute our plans. I was talking to my bowlers after each ball, I asked them to execute their plans, if after that the batter plays a good shot there’s nothing we can do,” Krunal said at the post-match presentation.

