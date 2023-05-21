Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction When Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ During KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens Breaks Internet | WATCH

Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction When Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ During KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens Breaks Internet | WATCH

While walking back to the dressing-room, Gambhir gestured with his hand towards the crowd who were chanting 'Kohli-Kohli' and finally smiled his way into the restricted zone.

Gambhir trolled by Kohli Fans (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants edged Kolkata Knight Riders by a run at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. With the win, the Super Giants sealed their spot for the playoff. But what stole the show was former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir facing the heat from the crowd. Gambhir, who courted controversy after his altercation with Virat Kohli, was hurled chants of ‘Kohli-Kohli’ by the crowd present at the venue. While walking back to the dressing-room, Gambhir gestured with his hand towards the crowd who were chanting ‘Kohli-Kohli’ and finally smiled his way into the restricted zone.

Here is Gambhir’s reaction to ‘Kohli-Kohli’ chants that is now going viral:

You may like to read

It was surprising to see fans roast Gambhir as he led KKR to the IPL title twice. Gambhir lwd KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.