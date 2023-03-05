Home

Gautam Gambhir’s SHOCKING Comment on AB De Villiers Irks RCB Fans, Says He Has Only Personal Records

Gambhir took a jibe at de Villiers for playing at a 'small' Chinnaswamy ground for RCB for a decade and as a result he has a better strike-rate.

Gautam Gambhir's SHOCKING Comment on AB De Villiers Irks RCB Fans, Says He Has Only Personal Records. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir grabbed headlines once again for a controversial reason as his latest remark on former South Africa international and RCB legend AB de Villiers has irked the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans big time.

Gambhir took a jibe at de Villiers for playing at a ‘small’ Chinnaswamy ground for RCB for a decade and as a result he has a better strike-rate. But despite of have a superior strike ability, he has only personal records and CSK’s Suresh Raina has 4 IPL accolades.

“If AB de Villiers plays in a small ground like Chinnaswamy Stadium for 8-10 years, any player might have the same strike rate or ability. So Suresh Raina 4 IPL titles, unfortunately, de Villiers only personal records,” Gambhir told to Star Sports, when asked whether the South African great is one of the best batters in the IPL or not.

This comment has riled up RCB and de Villiers fans as they didn’t take it in good sport. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:-

At Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL: Gambhir – 11 inn (all as opener), 30.2 average, 126.4 SR AB de Villiers – 61 inn (34 at number 4 or below), 43.56 average, 161.2 SR Funny how Gambhir himself couldnt score as many runs in Chinnaswamy from an easier batting posn 😂 — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@TrollPakistanii) March 4, 2023

Gautam Gambhir averages 30.2 with a SR of 126.4 in 11 innings at the Chinnaswamy. Just 2 fifties and a highest score of 64. Even if the stadium boundaries are smaller. It’s clearly not the easiest pitch ever to bat on. He definitely doesn’t have the best of records there. — Ojas Naidu (@Cricky_Nerd) March 5, 2023

“I admired Gambhir as a player. Respect for his performances on field. But this version of him taking dig and at times falling flat on face is not good,” another fan added.

The South Africa batting great scored 5162 runs in the IPL in 184 matches at an average of 39.7 with a strike-rate of 151.7. On the other hand, Gambhir scored 4217 runs in 154 matches at an average of 31.23 and with a strike rate of 123.88.

