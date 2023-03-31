Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • As It Happened | IPL 2023: Gill Fifty, Tewatia Magic Earn Gujarat Titans First Win
live

As It Happened | IPL 2023: Gill Fifty, Tewatia Magic Earn Gujarat Titans First Win

IPL 2023, As it happened: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 went in vain as defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in opener.

Updated: March 31, 2023 11:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Coronavirus, IPL, IPL News, Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai, GT vs CSK, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, IPL 2023 Live, IPL 2023 Live Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

Live Updates

  • 11:49 PM IST

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The impact player has come on to bowl the final over. And its a six. Tewatia has done it for Gujarat. He finishes off with a four straight down the ground.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The game is still on. After Tewatia hits Chahar for a four, Rashid Khan hits a six and a four. Gujarat are clawing back in the game. 8 runs needed in the last over.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Hangargekar strikes and its CSK’s game now. Vijay Shankar departs for 27. Pressure on Tewatia.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The match is going down the wire now. 23 runs needed in the last two overs. Can Gujarat Titans pull off a win here? Can Shankar-Tewatia duo create a magic?

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Remember Rahul Tewatia’s blistering performances in IPL 2022? He won the game single-handedly for Gujarat on few occasions and who knows, something on those lines is awaiting today. Stay tuned.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni knows what he does. He knew Tushar Deshpande (impact player) went for runs in his first two overs but still believed in the youngsters and got the result. Gujarat 34 runs in 24 balls.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Shubman Gill departs. CSK in command now. Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar are in the crease.

  • 11:09 PM IST

  • 11:02 PM IST

As It Happened | IPL 2023

You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the IPL. After Arijit Singh, Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with their brilliant performances, it was left to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to entertain the crowd. And they didn’t disappoint. First it was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92 that helped CSK post 178/7. In reply, Shubman Gill gave the home side a flying start. CSK did come back into the game with a few wickets, but Rahul Tewatia did what he does the best earning their first win in the final over at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to to India.com to for all the updates on IPL 2023. See you tomorrow.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 11:52 PM IST

More Stories